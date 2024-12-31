The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Molkaxete Mexican

This week the search for the best tacos in Chatt Town landed me at Molkaxete Mexican Restaurant.

They have two locations, one in Chattanooga and a new location which opened Dec. 12, in Ooltewah. My office is right across the road from the Chattanooga location making it a quick and convenient stop when my craving for Mexican Food hits.

I plan on expanding my search for the best taco in the city, patronizing larger restaurants, while still trying to avoid chain restaurants as we move into 2025 tomorrow. I also want to try other tacos besides authentic street tacos.

Molkaxete is a step-up from the traditional mom-and-pop diners I’ve been to so far. It has more of a restaurant feel than a diner. But it is still locally owned and operated. This doesn’t mean I’m tossing the mom-and-pop shops out the window in the New Year. Heck no, there are still many places on my list, some which have just recently opened near my home.

Molkaxete has a full menu with plenty of great food choices.

I love their Guacamole de las casa (House Guacamole). It is chunky, and the lime hits your taste buds first. They use red onions cut a bit larger than most other places which adds a crunchy texture and elevates the flavor. It also has great heat from the jalapenos. I tend to order their taco plate during my visits. It’s three tacos with your choice of either corn or flour tortillas. Your protein choices are chicken, chorizo, or pork. They have a steak option too for an extra $2. The plate comes with pico-de-gallo, rice and refried beans for $14.99.

They are your typical street tacos EXCEPT, they are not topped with onions and cilantro. I ordered pork (carnitas) tacos. With the removal of the onions and the cilantro, the flavor of the slow roasted pulled pork really stands out. The meat was incredibly tender. The pico-de-gallo is spicy. The perfect bite is topping the pork with pico-de-gallo and some guacamole which tones down the heat and offers that hint of lime on the tongue.

Their website spells the restaurant’s name as molcaxete in its URL address. The more commonly known spelling is molcajete which is a mortar and pestle made of fine-grained lava rock used for preparing salsa and guacamole, as well as grinding spices, chiles, and more. Of course, they have meals that also get served in these bowls after they heat the molcajete over a fire. It comes out like a sizzling fajita but in a hot lava bowl filled with various meats and vegetables depending on which you order. They have a Hawaiian style molcajete with chicken, shrimp and chorizo, cooked with onions, peppers and pineapple and a side avocado salad.

Their regular molcajete is chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, topped with salsa, cheese, cactus and green onions. Their molcajete Mexicano is chicken breast fillets, carne asada and chorizo topped with salsa, cheese, cactus and green onions. And finally, their molcajete del mar is a seafood version with tilapia, shrimp, crabmeat, squid, scallops, mussels and calamari, topped with salsa, cheese, cactus and green onions.

The interior is massive after a recent expansion. They also made recent repairs to the front of the building after a vehicle driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes this past June. No one was hurt. Inside, it is colorful and inviting. There is a bar in the back room and plenty of table and booth seating.

The full menu has the complete cast of characters we’ve talked about in the past few articles, except for sopes, huaraches, gorditas and a few others that I’ve found at several of the smaller mom- and- pop places.