The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Super Carnicerias Loa

The search continues for the best taco in Chatt Town. This week the spotlight is on Super Carnicerias Loa and their four Chattanooga stores.

Yes, I know those are grocery stores. But just like another diner I previously highlighted, Restaurante Y Tienda Gallo Giro, inside each store is a taqueria serving up a variety of plates and, of course, tacos!

Their Chickamauga Road taqueria is called Taqueria Mami Lupe.

“Mami Lupe was a family member,” said Stephanie Loa. “She is my dad’s maternal grandmother who raised him for much of his and his siblings’ life.”

Loa said the downtown location, off Broad Street, has Taqueria Mami Lupe #2.

“Our Hixson location has a taqueria named “Taqueria Mami Mariana” who is my dad’s paternal grandmother,” Loa said. “Our Cleveland location has a taqueria named “El Piedrón” which is a nickname for La Isla de Cedros, which is where my family is from in Mexico. Their beloved island will always be home, so they decided to pay homage to it!”

Although the taquerias honor family members and their hometown, the recipes and food prepared represent their employees.

“They come from the employees at Loa who represent various regions of Mexico,” Loa said. “Everyone who is part of our kitchen staff at each location brings a different flavor from their region of Mexico. We may have a lot of the same plates across all four stores, but they are each going to be prepared very differently depending on what their interpretation is.”

That’s when it hit me. I’ve been on this taco journey for a few weeks now. Yes, a taco is a tortilla shell, protein, cilantro and onions – period! But I have yet to taste two tacos that were 100 percent the same flavor.

If you consider that Mexico has nine distinct regions, it makes sense that if you ordered a taco Barbacoa from Loa #6 and one from Loa #7, they might taste different – and they do!

They are seasoned differently. Marinated differently. Cooked differently. The taste difference might be subtle and nuanced, but they are different.

If you think about it, that is true of most foods. One hundred different grandmothers can come together and make their version of chicken soup, and they would all share some similarities, but just as many differences in taste.

The taco Barbacoa I had at the Lee Highway store tasted different than the one from the store on Broad Street. Both were insanely delicious. And if you factor in adding sauces or additional toppings, which are also the same yet different in preparation, heat and texture, in most cases no two tacos are ever alike!

Thank you, Stephanie Loa, for pointing out the obvious that I was temporarily oblivious to.

The staff at each location are extremely welcoming. Each location carries the regular varieties of tacos, tortas, and gorditas you would expect. Each store has their specialty plate of the day written on a board. You order your meal from the salesclerk at the cashier, then take your receipt to the kitchen counter. They prep your shells and pile them high with your choice of meat.

Here is the best part - you get to add your own onions and cilantro to your tacos. They have cilantro, onions, various sauces, and Pico de gallo at their condiment bar. You add as little or as many toppings and sauces to your meals as your heart desires.

Score!

Another plus – pick your beverage of choice from the store shelves. Pepsi, Gatorade, Powerade, Dr. Pepper, Jarritos, milk, juice and so on. They also offer aqua fresca.