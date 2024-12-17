The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taco Roc

This week the search for the best taco in Chatt Town took me to a nice little diner off Lee Highway called Taco Roc.

I ordered their shrimp and steak tacos with corn tortillas. I also ordered a small guacamole dip. The dip had onions, tomatoes and jalapenos in it, no cilantro. It did have something in it that gave a great kick of heat at the back of my throat and tip of my tongue. It was not just the jalapenos, maybe some Habanero spice. Either way it was great. You could also tell they make their chips from fresh flour tortillas. Thick and crunchy!

Both of my shrimp tacos had four whole large size shrimps!

HUGE!

The double layer of tortilla was useful in keeping the shrimp from falling out of the shell. The tacos had the proper portion of onions and cilantro, and you could tell they were freshly grilled shrimp. These were cooked to perfection and all I added was a squeeze of lime.

The steak was stacked high, and the meat was tender and tasty. Taco Roc has a condiment bar with all the sauces and pico-de-gallo. I added a little salsa verde to my steak taco. It was spicy so a little went a long way. The

On a subsequent visit I ordered their Mexican Taco plate. It came with four tacos, rolled and fried, stuffed with chicken and potatoes and topped with queso fresco and sour cream. The plate came with a side salad and rice. I added some pico-de-gallo to the salad and tacos. The chicken and potato combination was delicious. It was the first time I had that combination in a rolled and fried taco.

The sour cream and cheese added a depth of flavor and the pico-de-gallo added a hint of spice and heat. The side salad was lettuce onion, tomato and an avocado wedge. The perfect bite was a combination of the taco and salad together. It was like eating an American crunchy taco that was stuffed with French fries.

This place has a massive menu. Everything you would expect and more. Quesadillas, nachos, tacos, gorditas, sopes, burritos and so on. They have an entire page of the menu dedicated to their seafood plates, Same for their chicken specialties. They offer seven different breakfast egg options and a variety of Mexican dishes. Enchiladas, Carnitas, Chiles Relleno (stuffed Poblano peppers), breaded steak or breaded chicken options.

They have a kid’s menu for picky kids who would rather have chicken nuggets than an outstanding taco. But they do have a taco for kids that comes with a side of French fries.

The restaurant is roomy and well-lit. The only downside is that the suite next door is currently under construction. So, you might enjoy your meal to the sound of construction tools at work. Honestly, I was so into my food, that the construction was mere background noise.

I plan to go back and try their Costillas de Puerco plate. It is Baby back ribs covered in their red or green sauce (your choice) and served with rice and beans. The description alone sounds delicious. I’ll keep you posted!

Taco Roc

6960 Lee Highway

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 653-1001

www.tacoroctogo.com

$-$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com