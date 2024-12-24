The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taconooga

“Not just another pinche taco,” is the slogan at Taconooga which was my next stop as my search for the best tacos in Chatt town continues.

This Northshore spot was one of the very first taco places I visited years ago, before I moved here permanently. I often came here for my taco fix whenever I came to the city from Georgia to visit my parents. Since making Chattanooga my home in 2020, I’ve had several of their tacos and Mexican plates.

Located off Frazier Avenue, this is one of the few diners in this area with a small parking lot behind the building, making it convenient to patronize. It’s a small diner with a full menu and food that is loaded with authentic Mexican flavors while being reasonably priced.

So many taco options at Taconooga too!

Yes, they have the classics like al pastor, asada, carnitas, pescado (fish), camaron (shrimp), chorizo, lengua, and pollo. They also have a picadillo taco (ground beef) that is cooked with potatoes, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, garlic and parsley. They have a bean and cheese option with beans and queso fresco. Most come with corn tortillas but some on the menu allow you to pick whether you want corn or flour tortillas.

They have a taco combo for $14.50 where you can pick three tacos with your choice of protein, not including lengua, shrimp, fish and specialty ones. It’s served with a side of beans and rice. Taconooga’s rice is unique. Most places serve yellow rice. Here it’s white rice with carrots and corn mixed in. I picked chicken, steak and al pastor pork for my three tacos with corn tortillas. I could barely finish all three. They are STUFFED and have a lot of cilantro. Their al pastor marinade makes the pork extremely tender and one of my favorites at this diner.

But they have plenty more on what they call their specialty taco list. They cost a bit more, but they are worthy, as they are unique and delicious.

I tried their taco de flor de calabaza (squash flower taco). It’s a corn tortilla stuffed with a squash flower sauteed with bell peppers, onions and seasonings and topped with queso fresco. It’s an indescribable flavor profile. The hint of squash with floral undertones, softness and mixed with the queso fresco – perfect!

Another creamy delicious choice is their taco poblano. Your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with grilled poblano peppers and cream cheese.

Non-meat options include their veggie taco or their guaca-taco. The second is their guacamole style taco. Their guaca-mex is fresh chopped avocados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime made to order. That goodness is stuffed into a corn tortilla and top it with lettuce and cheese.

They also have a guaca-mango, same as above but with mango added in. And they have their spicy-guaca with avocados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, a little hot sauce and lime.

During one of my visits, I tried their burrito called the Big Nooga! It’s huge. A 10-inch burrito shell stuffed with your meat of choice, rice and beans topped with their cheese dip, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico-de-gallo. I ordered it with a to-go box because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to finish the whole thing. It’s not a burrito you would eat by hand, unless you like cheese dip dripping down to your elbows, but it is a messy burrito worth every bite.

They have a variety of regular beverages but also sell a variety of beers! They make their aqua frescas in house with real fruit pulp, cane sugar and the finest ingredients. Since fruits can vary from season to season ask the server to see what they have freshly made.

I’ll be returning to try their homage to the Northshore called the Frazier. Grilled chicken, shrimp, bacon, sauteed garlic, onions and mushrooms, topped with melted mozzarella and served with tortillas, lettuce, avocados, tomatoes and sour cream.

The rest of the menu has the usual suspects we’re familiar with and few that aren’t on other menus I’ve seen so far, like the squash flower tacos and quesadillas and two different plates called Huitlacoche made with sauteed Mexican corn truffle, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and seasonings. They make a quesadilla and specialty taco with it.

Taconooga

207 Frazier Avenue

(423) 757-5550

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 1 0 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

www.taconooga.com

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com