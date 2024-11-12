The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria La Bonita

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town took me to a place I didn’t know existed until I got stuck in traffic.

Since we moved to our new office location in February, I’ve taken the same route home. Each day I’d drive right by this two-story grey building. Recently, while dead stopped in traffic, I noticed the grey building again and looked at the red tinted windows.

Taqueria La Bonita!

What? How long has this been here?

I noticed they weren’t open, but the next day I googled the name and found out they are open daily from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Recently I stopped in to check out their menu and, of course, their tacos.

They have a small menu primarily five tacos, Al Pastor, Pollo, Asada, Cabeza (beef cheek) and Lengua (beef tongue). They have four different dinner platters, and three types of soups. The dining room is also small, and it seems that more people get their meals to-go.

I tried their taco asada (steak). Much to my surprise this place also serves their tacos with grilled onions instead of raw. So far, it’s the second taqueria I’ve patronized that has done so. My Sprite was served in the bottle, tagged as a product of Mexico, meaning made with real sugar, not substitutes. They also bring their red-hot sauce to the table and some lime wedges with your tacos.

I always try the hot sauce BEFORE I pour some over my tacos and it’s a good thing I did here as well. On a scale of 1-10, this was an easy 30! I think I died and came back to life. I don’t know, maybe I’m still dead!

WOWSA!

I had to chug down half of my Sprite and then still had to wait for the heat to dissipate so I could actually taste the taco. Speaking of which, these tacos had so much meat and toppings you could barely see the shells. They were delicious with or without a squeeze of lime.

On a second trip I decided to try their Milanesa de pollo. The meal had three thinly sliced pieces of chicken breast, lightly battered and fried and served with lettuce and avocado slices, rice and beans. The chicken was tender and moist and with a squeeze of lime and a bite of avocado – satisfying.

One thing that caught my eye, according to the menu – their tacos Al Pastor is also topped with pineapple in addition to cilantros and onions. I may have to make yet another trip to try that. This place also offers a small variety of aqua frescas, and the typical soft drinks found elsewhere.

The tables and chairs are painted and decorated adding pops of color throughout the interior.

The quality of the food allowed me to overlook the fact that during my first visit, the first week of November, both TVs were airing Christmas programs. I’ll admit Santa Claus is coming to town and A Christmas Carol are two of my favorites, but dang (slow your roll people, let’s get past Thanksgiving please)!

I was happy that during my second visit both TVs were airing regular Spanish programming. Good thing, because it was kind of weird to hear Ebenezer Scrooge speaking Spanish.

This is a quaint little hole-in-the-wall I would have never discovered. I’m glad I took the time to look and see it.

Taqueria La Bonita

1700 Dodds Avenue #140

Chattanooga, TN 37404

(423) 774-4355

Open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

$-$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com