The Southside's Nomia: Modern Kitchen Celebrates World-Class Service & Food

Chattanooga has many great restaurants, especially in the Southside neighborhood. The locals tend to flock to several spots along Main Street but if you’re not walking into the new Caption Hotel by Hyatt and trying Nomia: Modern Kitchen, you’re missing out on world-class service and food.

I stopped in for dinner service on a Thursday evening. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and I got there a little early, so I sat in the luxurious lobby taking in all the beauty and comfortable lounge chairs and seating. Executive Chef, Adam Lawson, had gathered his kitchen and wait staff in the back corner of the lobby for a pre-dinner service pep talk, reminding them that exceptional customer service is their top priority.

I’m not sure if he does this every day but I thought it showed incredible and positive leadership. I knew I was going to have a five-star experience, and I did.

While I waited for dinner service to begin, I chatted with Rhiannon who turned out to be my server. Yes, she is named after the Fleetwood Mac song.

She brought me to my table and quickly poured me a glass of water. The interior is chic, and I love the green vertical tiles along the bar. It’s a decoration style used often by designer Johanna Gaines which I happen to love. The tables are elegant and the chairs are soft and comfortable.

Rhiannon showed me their Thursday martini list. Every Thursday is Tarots & Tini night, where diners can enjoy special $10 martinis and have their Tarot cards read. The readings by Julian are complimentary for those dining in, but tips are encouraged.

I ordered their High Priestess, which was like an espresso martini, expertly crafted by bartender Julia.

Chef Lawson presents southern food with a global twist influenced by his southern father and European mother and his culinary travels across the globe. Nomia offers a few salads for starters as well as blistered okra, tuna tartare, which I contemplated, and fresh oysters.

Several entrees caught my eye. Steak Frites, a 6-ounce filet with green onions, chimichurri and beef tallow fries. You could upgrade that to a Ribeye steak. Dry aged bone-in pork chop or the mushroom ravioli appeared tempting. I thought about the Miso glazed salmon or their Nomia burger or confit duck leg.

But I settled on their citrus butter chicken. The chicken comes from Joyce Farms which produces chickens that have no antibiotics, no growth stimulants, and no artificial ingredients. The meal is served with citrus butter and roasted asparagus.

The chicken was tender, moist, and the citrus butter elevated the overall flavor. It was a beautiful plate, and the asparagus was roasted to perfection. You could tell the chicken was from trusted producers due to the size, texture and taste of the meat. Topped with that melty butter and chicken drippings, it was the most divine chicken I’ve eaten. My meal came with roasted asparagus but if you want you can add another side like vegetable ragout, or Saffron rice, or potatoes au gratin, Asiago mac-n-cheese and a few others. Next time I will try the rice.

I saved the best for last. For dessert I ordered their Ube beignets. They are pillowy, deep-fried pastries flavored with ube (purple yam), and dusted with vibrant powdered sugar and served with fresh berries and something I have never seen corn ice cream.

I’ve frequented Café De Monde in New Orlean’s French Quarter and these were the real deal plus some. The ice cream had a subtle buttered popcorn flavor, and the berries were refreshing. The beignets were soft with a lavender color interior due to the ube and when paired with the High Priestess, I might have well been sitting by the Mississippi River sipping chicory coffee and nibbling NOLA beignets.