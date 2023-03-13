The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. Continue To Innovate Brewing And Food

"We may be one of the smallest brewers in town, but I like to think we are the mightiest." That's what Chris Calhoun said to me as I stopped by The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. on St. Elmo Avenue in the heart of historic St. Elmo.

Nearly six years ago, Calhoun's vision of creating a neighborhood brewpub with a family-friendly atmosphere came to life. And in the past half-decade, we has seen local residents, downtown office workers, and visitors alike make The Tap House one of the most popular places in town to get a cold beer and a tasty meal.

And when it comes to beer, Empyreal Brewing Co. is a "nanobrewery" that specializes in small batches of very interesting beers and ciders. "We have expanded our in-house beer selection with Empyreal Brewing Co. to seven-pulse draft lines keeping ciders, IPA's, and experimental small batch brews flowing" Calhoun says proudly.

Among their recent offerings are the Pomona, a raspberry & mango cider, the Hot Grandpa caramel pie apple cider, a Margarita Gose, the Wit Or WitOut You wheat beer, a Belgian tripel called the Sinful Monk, the St. Elmojito American IPA, the Ares Red IPA, the PegLeg Imperial Porter, the Gilgamesh Stout, and the classic King Henry Brown Ale.

The brewery main room, located adjacent to the main dining room, is currently undergoing the finishing touches on their recent remodel, and will soon be open to host events and parties. Be sure to check out their newly redesigned website at taphousechatt.com to find out how to host your own party and event.

And there's more than just beers and ciders, there's also a full food menu ranging from giant soft pretzels to hummus appetizers, an intriguing selection of salads, and an amazing selection of burgers and sandwiches, including my personal favorite: The Exotic. The half pound burger is made of bison, boar, elk and Wagyu beef, piled with spinach, fried onions, tomato and your choice of provolone, swiss, or mild cheddar on a Niedlov’s soft bun.

One major event coming up, just in time for St. Patrick's Da, is the St Elmo Maker's Market right there in their parking lot on Saturday, March 18th. Over 25 local vendors will be on hand, along music, food, and drinks (of course). Calhoun has joined forces with The Secret Garden to host the market, and is planning on making this a monthly event.

Visit them at 3800 St. Elmo Ave. in the heart of historic St. Elmo. Open Monday from 11am to 4pm, Tuesday through Sat: from 11am to 9pm, and Sunday from 11am to 8pm. Learn more online at taphousechatt.com