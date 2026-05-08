Third Annual Chattanooga Pizza Week Starts Monday With $14 Pizzas

Calling all pizza lovers! The 3rd Annual Chattanooga Pizza Week is back and bigger than ever, taking over the Scenic City from May 11th through May 17th.

For one full week, some of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and pizzerias will offer $14 featured pizzas, giving locals and visitors the perfect excuse to explore new spots, support local businesses, and satisfy those pizza cravings.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of a neighborhood favorite or looking to discover your new go-to spot, Pizza Week is the ideal time to try something new. You never know, you might just find your next favorite pizza place during this week-long celebration.

Participating Restaurants (So Far)

Goodfella’s Pizzeria

Honey Seed

Community Pie (Downtown & Hamilton Place)

Southside Pizza

Chattanooga Pizza Co. (23rd St. & Hixson)

Fifty Fifty Wine & Martini Bar

Five Wits Pizza Joint

Fiamma Pizza Co.

Civil Provisions & Bar

Mellow Mushroom (Downtown & Hamilton Place)

Southside Social

Pizzeria Cortile

Stevarino’s

Crust Red Bank

Power Up Pizza

New York Pizza Dept. (Lakesite)

New York Pizza Co.

More locations may be announced

Download the free NoogaNightlife+ app to make the most of Pizza Week:

Check in at every participating spot

Earn points and climb the real-time leaderboard

Vote for your favorite featured pizzas

Win gift cards and prizes

The app is your one-stop hub for all things Pizza Week and beyond.

“This is more than just a week, it’s a celebration of Chattanooga’s incredible independent restaurants and the passionate chefs behind them,” said Jason McCary, founder of Nooga Nightlife. “We encourage everyone to get out, try new places, and support local businesses during this special week. You Never Know when you will find your New Go To Pizza Spot.”

For the full list of participating restaurants and more information, visit www.ChattanoogaPizzaWeek.com