To Celebrate National Taco Day, We Go To Where The Rooster Turns

Leave it to the folks at Taco Bell to correct what many people felt was wrong.

According to their corporate office Taco Bell secured National Day Calendar’s official blessing to move National Taco Day, previously on October 4, to the first Tuesday of October, permanently.

Makes sense to me since we’ve been celebrating Taco Tuesdays for decades now.

So, on National Taco Day, my search for the best taco in Chatt town is at a place recently listed by Yelp as the No. 1 Mexican restaurant in the Scenic City – Restaurante Y Tienda Gallo Giro (Rooster turn).

This is another local establishment along Rossville Blvd, or as I like to call it, the food corridor of Little Mexi-Guata!

You can’t miss the bright orange, or some variation thereof, exterior with their name in bold black letters and part of their food menu displayed on the outdoor window, visible to all who drive by. Depending what side of the parking lot you pick, you’re either going to walk right into the diner or right into their tienda (grocery store).

If you enter the store just walk down the first aisle and you’ll see the entrance to the diner, which is also painted a bright orange.

The dining room is spacious, but nothing fancy, which is okay because you aren’t here for the décor, the food is what reigns supreme at this diner.

I’ve dined in and ordered take-out from this place many times and still haven’t scratched the surface of the menu, which is several pages long!

I’ve tried their taco asada, taco al pastor, and taco barbacoa, but lately I’ve been fixated on their tacos de pescado (fish taco made with Tilapia). I’ve ordered it more than once. You can tell they make their tortillas fresh in the kitchen. They are softer, but still hefty enough to hold all the toppings. The fish was flaky, and it didn’t need anything other than a squeeze of the lime wedges they serve on the side.

Gallo Giro offers Birria tacos daily on their menu. Their version has cheese and is pull-apart -good! It comes with a small cup of consommé. I poured that over my Birria and, unashamedly, used a fork and knife to eat it.

Of course, I’ve ordered their guacamole. Chunky with a hint of lime, more jalapenos than cilantro, and chunky tomatoes. Their cheese dip is rich and creamy, with no heat at all.

There is bottled hot sauce on the table, but they also bring their mild red sauce for the chips and their green sauce, for your food.

HOLY MOLY – WOW – HOT-HOT. Yeah, the green sauce has a punch, use sparingly or at least try it before you pour it on your taco. Thank goodness I tried on a chip. I ended up mixing both sauces together when I wanted to add a little kick.

The portions at Gallo Giro are huge, especially their plates, so come hungry! And did I mention they have everything you can think of plus more. Tacos, tostadas, empanadas, quesadillas, sopes, tortas, a variety of chicken platters, and a variety of steak, brisket and pork platters. You want a gordita, they have them. Looking for a Mexican shrimp cocktail – here you go. Looking for breakfast, yep, full menu!

They have a variety of soups that are served in bowls the size of a bowling ball cut in half. One gentleman, seated at the table next to me during a recent visit, had the seafood soup. It was loaded with shrimp, crab claws, prawns and fish!

They even serve pupusas and huaraches!