Treat Your Special Someone To A Romantic Night Out Around Town

If you’re planning to take your special someone out for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal, you had better make reservations ahead of time.

Like stop what you're doing right now and make that reservation.

Valentine’s Day is an exceptionally busy day for those in the food industry. Some places offer special Valentine’s Day meals, while others offer amazing views and award-winning food.

And luckily, Chattanooga’s has several award-winner and recognized places to take your loved one:

Michelin Guide award winner Little Coyote and Michelin Guide recommended Easy Bistro and Main Street Meats will be open for Valentine's Day. Easy Bistro is offering their chef's tasting menu and offering caviar, steaks, and other delicious entrees.

Main Street Meats will have their regular eat-in menu but also stock their butcher shop with special cuts of steaks for those celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic home cooked meal.

Calliope is a modern Levantine restaurant that was named one of the top 50 restaurants in the United States for 2025 by The New York Times. It is also a semi-finalist for a 2026 best chef in the southeast James Beard Award.

The restaurant’s cuisine and cocktail menu reflect the flavors of the Levant — a region that spans the Middle East and Mediterranean — while incorporating seasonal Southern ingredients.

Michelin Guide recommended The Rosecomb, serves Appalachian inspired dishes, craft cocktails, unique wines, and the best beers in the city.

Chattanooga’s Frothy Monkey is offering a 3-course "Frothy Love" menu for $70 per couple, February 13 and 14. It features appetizers, entrees, and dessert, with options to add a bottle of wine for $30.

Bridgeman’s Chophouse is offering a Valentine’s special February 13-15. It features a special chef-curated menu, including Black Diamond Chateau Brians for two and oysters, available alongside their regular, upscale menu.

Take a romantic vintage train ride at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum on Valentine’s Day and be treated to a 4-course meal. Advance reservations for this ride are a must.

In downtown Chattanooga, Rodizio Grill is offering Valentine’s Day specials February 13-14 featuring their famous Brazilian steakhouse. providing a romantic, all-inclusive dining experience for Valentine's weekend.

Another Westside steakhouse, Zaya 1943 Korean Steakhouse , is offering table-side-cooked, house-aged meats on Valentine’s Day only.

Puckett's Restaurant will feature a special Valentine's Day dinner with live music from The Briars, Saturday only.

This is just a small sample. There are many places in Chattanooga for a great meal. Hit up Nick & Norman’s, or STIR, or Camila Bistro, or State of Confusion. Around Hamilton Place, make reservations at Malone’s. Grab some sushi at Totto in the Northshore.

But call now because waiting until the last minute might mean taking your special Valentine’s to Taco Bell. Though, those cinnamon twists they have are pretty romantic.