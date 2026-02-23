Upcoming Dine For Disaster Relief Event To Help Support Red Cross Disaster Response

Community members can support disaster relief efforts across Southeast Tennessee simply by enjoying a meal at their favorite local restaurants.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee as part of the region’s Dine for Disaster Relief fundraising event.

Proceeds raised through Dine for Disaster Relief will help the Red Cross provide critical services to individuals and families facing emergencies—from home fires to large‑scale disasters.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 65,000 disasters every year across the United States. Whether supporting a family after a home fire or opening shelters following hurricanes or severe storms, trained volunteers and staff are ready to help at a moment’s notice.

The climate crisis is becoming so intense that the American Red Cross now responds nearly nonstop to big disasters. In fact, their volunteers are mobilizing for nearly twice as many major events today than they did a decade ago.

“Every meal purchased during Dine for Disaster Relief helps ensure we can be there for people on their worst days,” said Julia Wright, Executive Director for the Southeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross. “Your support allows us to deliver comfort, care and hope when families need it most.”

Funds raised will be used to support shelter, food, recovery assistance and other vital disaster relief services across Southeast Tennessee.

Participating restaurants in Chattanooga include:

Big Chill and Grill

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Mellow Mushroom

Newk’s Eatery

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Wooden City

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.