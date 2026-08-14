Visiting Frothy Monkey At The Choo Choo Terminal: All-Day Café With A Great Menu

On Wednesday I ventured out to visit and tour Gate 11 Distillery. In doing so I made my second visit to Frothy Monkey, an all-day café offering tasty bites, coffees, teas, a small cocktail menu, beers and wine.

Located inside the Choo Choo Terminal, Frothy Monkey has a minimalist yet opulent interior with exposed red brick walls inside and a cozy upstairs loft across the coffee bar.

A modern-looking dining area, juxtaposed against the old historical walls of the building, provides diners with a wealth of comfort among grand beauty.

During my first visit, I ordered everything bagel and Lox. I wanted to compare it to the ones I’ve had at River City Deli and Niedlov’s Bakery.

Let me just say I was not disappointed. Soft, toasty everything bagel, pickled onions, Lox, two sliced cucumbers and dill cream cheese. It’s 10/10 for sure. So was the iced mocha latte.

There was a couple sitting next to me and the gentleman ordered bacon, egg and cheese bagel and grits. I’m not sure which sandwich the woman ordered but what came out looked massive and delicious.

So, before touring Gate 11, I went back to try the bacon, egg and cheese bagel and Gouda grits. I stuck to my iced mocha latte, but next time I’m going to try their Prickly Pear Sparkling Limeade, everyone around me was sipping and complimenting about how good it was. Or better yet, I’ll visit during weekend brunch and get a Mimosa, or glass of wine or one of their local craft beers on tap.

My server, Eve, asked if I wanted an everything bagel instead of a plain bagel, but I went for the plain as listed on the menu. The bagel is toasted and is stuffed with KY Farm Fresh eggs, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Being nosy I asked one of the wait staff what is KY Kresh Farm and Broadbent bacon.

I learned that KY Farm Fresh is also known as the Egg Shack and is a group of small Amish farmers in southwestern Kentucky selling free range eggs with no antibiotics and no hormones added. Broadbent bacon is an award-winning, old-fashioned country bacon that’s been dry-cured and slow-smoked and comes from Kentucky.

Okay, you can tell how natural the eggs are by the deep, almost orange color of the yolk. The bagel is served cut in half revealing that lovely yolk, melted cheese and thick strip of bacon. The cup of Gouda grits still had steam coming up from the dish.

I mentioned to Eve that the grits looked cheesy delicious to which she replied, “They are so Good-Dah,” (see what she did there). They were creamy, cheesy, smooth and scrumptious and probably the best cheese style grits I’ve tasted.

The bagel was still warm and toasty but soft to the chew. The yolk was firm but still soft and melty. The cheese had a great pull, and it paired well with the bacon. It was another 10/10 experience in terms of taste, meal size and price.

I couldn’t help myself and looked around to see what other people were enjoying. One woman said she ordered the salmon arugula salad. Grilled salmon, pickled onions, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette, arugula and sourdough bread.

Another young lady ordered shrimp & grits and the massive bowl that was placed before her looked incredible. Blackened shrimp, local andouille sausage with tomatoes, red peppers, onions, over smoked Gouda grits.

Her friend seated next to her ordered loaded biscuits & chorizo gravy. A biscuit served open-faced topped with gravy featuring local chorizo and topped with two KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked over medium, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese. It looked like it could feed four people.

Both young ladies ended up with to-go boxes as they walked back toward the Hotel Chalet. I ended up feeling a bit jealous that I didn’t order shrimp & grits and plan to do so next time, with a Mimosa.

Every meal is made with specially curated meats, eggs and bread and prepared for a five-star dining experience. I highly recommend a visit to Frothy Monkey.

Frothy Monkey