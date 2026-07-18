When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Go For Some Big Fluffy Delicious Biscuits

This week I planned on sharing my recipe for making a cauliflower steak, which can also be pulsed in a food processor into cauliflower rice or pulsed even further to make cauliflower mash.

But I put that on hold because I didn’t want to take a chance on giving Mom and I a case of Cyclosporiasis. Produce was a no-no for the week, and as of this past Thursday all indications pointed to iceberg lettuce being the culprit.

I’ll share the recipe soon.

Instead, I’ll share my recent visit to an iconic diner off LaFayette Road – The Big Biscuit Barn. This Rossville, GA. Diner opened in 2007, and is well known for its huge fluffy biscuits, breakfast and lunch items and a daily menu of meats and two sides. It’s a local favorite where you can still get a Big Barn Burger with cheese for only $5.59.

There was a whiteboard with their specials of the day listed. Chicken tenders, hamburger steak and a few others. Sides were listed as well. I looked over their biscuit menu. You could get a plain biscuit or one with add-ons like bacon, sausage, eggs, cheese, ham, country style steak, pork tenderloin or Ribeye steak.

They also serve breakfast platters with eggs, gravy or grits, biscuits, potatoes and your choice of meat which included Polish sausage. Breakfast sandwich options include B.L.T., bacon or sausage and egg, fried bologna or city ham. All their sandwiches are served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

The menu includes senior citizen daily specials as well as Barn salad options, tater options and sandwich options for lunch.

But I came for the biscuit!

I ordered the sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with a side of grits and a Coke. It came to $9.18. I took my Coke and sat at one of the tables. The interior is brightly painted and has many cute decorations. It does remind you of grandma’s country kitchen.

Two women were seated at another table, talking. In walked a customer the women knew, and they started talking about health issues, the vacant house across the street, folks parking in their lot after hours and what not. Yeah, it’s that type of establishment where regular customers are more like family and everybody knows everybody.

The cashier brought my meal to the table. The biscuit was huge! It was stuffed with fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese and a sausage patty. The biscuit was moist, warm and soft. The sausage had a bit of spice, and the cheese had melted into the sausage patty. Each bite I took a piece of fluffy biscuit was fall off. They are delicate and light. The grits were covered in melted butter, and they were creamy and delicious. I was midway through my meal when one of the women seated at the table turned to me and asked how everything was tasting.

“Delicious,” I replied and immediately recognized the woman as Phyllis Cabe Blevins, the founder of the diner.

I’m definitely coming back. I think I now qualify for a senior special of biscuit covered in sausage gravy for only $3.59. Order that with a side of potato rounds for only $2.99 and a Coke for $2.49 and you’ve got a whole meal for less than $10!

The Big Biscuit Barn is open Tuesday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to noon.

The Big Biscuit Barn