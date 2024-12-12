Where To Find A PHOnomenal Bowl Of Soup To Warm Your Winter

Baby, it’s cold outside!

Most people opt for chili when the weather turns cold. Not me. I’m a soup girl. And not just any type of soup, I want some PHO!

Pho is a Vietnamese soup - made with a rich, savory broth, rice noodles, herbs and either beef, poultry, veggies, tofu, or seafood.

It was once a food item sold primarily by street vendors but has grown in popularity and is offered at many specialty restaurants around the world.

You don’t have to travel far to get a taste of this Vietnamese delight. Here in the Scenic City, there are several places you can get a piping hot bowl of this delicious soup.

Most places serve Pho with jalapenos, bean sprouts, lime wedges, basil, green onions and a variety of spices and sauces on the side. This way you can add what you prefer and keep it simple or make it as fancy and spicy as you want.

Most places offer chicken, beef, tofu, seafood or vegetable Pho options. A few places also offer meatball Pho. And so far, the places I’ve been to serve this PHOnomenal soup in bowls twice the size of my head!

Winning!

The key to a great Pho is the broth. It should be packed with umami flavors. It should have a light scent from the herbs and spices. Just enough to tantalize your taste buds.

Wherever you go, I encourage you to first try the broth without squeezing any lime in it or adding any spices or sauce. Tasting the broth will give you a good idea of how long the chef took in developing a flavorful foundation. Too bland means they didn’t cook it long enough. It takes some chefs several hours to develop a rich, bold broth. And that is what you want!

Once you taste the broth feel free to add toppings or sauce to your liking. I typically add a little chili sauce and Sriracha to the broth, a squeeze of lime and toss in the bean sprouts and jalapenos. If they provide green onions and basil, I toss a little of that in too. I’m no expert in trying to slurp up the rice noodles with chopsticks – but I manage.

I highly recommend these places that I’ve tried. I have thoroughly enjoyed their bowls of Pho.

Chopstix: Vietnamese, Korean and Boba. They offer chicken, beef, beef and meatball, beef and tripe, seafood, tofu and veggie and a combination Pho of beef, meatball and tripe. Their seafood Pho does have octopus so, keep that in mind if that is NOT your thing. They are located at 6903 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421. This place also has a killer Banh Mi sandwich. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/chopstixvietbistro

Seoul Restaurant is conveniently (for me) located across the road from my work office. They offer chicken, beef, seafood and meatball Pho as well as some combination options. I’ve had their chicken and beef Pho, so I’m not sure if the seafood option has octopus in it. This place offers a huge variety of Korean entrees. Their Bulgogi, thinly sliced beef marinated in a sauce that is a mix of soy sauce, sugar or honey, sesame oil, garlic, onion, and served with rice and veggies is delicious. Their Dolsot Bibimbap, rice bowl topped sautéed vegetables, marinated beef, a fried egg sunny side up, served in a hot stone pot is another favorite. They are located at 6231 Perimeter Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421. This place is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9p.m. Closed on Sundays. Call them at 423-316-7555