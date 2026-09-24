Whiskey Cowgirl Celebrates Their Fourth Anniversary With Shrek Themed Bash

Whiskey Cowgirl is a country-themed bar, restaurant, nightlife destination, and music venue that opened in September of 2022, marking this Saturday, September 26th, as their official fourth year in business, serving up good vibes, drinks, food, and live music in the Scenic City.

To celebrate, they are throwing a Shrek-themed Fourth Birthday Party, entitled “Romp in the Swamp,” featuring all things Shrek, including a Shrek costume party, four-dollar green beer, four-dollar dragon heart margaritas, four-dollar swamp shots, and to cap it all off, live music from the beloved Chattanooga country singer-songwriter and staple in the Scenic City, Bella Lam.

Located on Broad Street in Downtown Chattanooga, the bar and music venue has become a city mainstay in the Southside community, transporting patrons to simpler times, with a space that feels like a mix between a Western honky tonk and a raucous southern dive bar.

On the outside brick wall exterior, there is a large neon sign that reads Whiskey Cowgirl in blue font with a cowgirl hat above it, pointing you inside. Upon entering, you can almost immediately spot a Mechanical Bull, which you can have one ride on for $8, if you dare, which further adds to the Western, retro aesthetic. This is also a playful nod to their identity, and what they are trying to do at Whiskey Cowgirl, which is not to take themselves too seriously.

Once inside, there are all sorts of cool neon signs and western-style swinging doors that almost give it an old-timey saloon-like feel, and the centerpiece is a large stage that reads Whiskey Cowgirl with an image of Johnny Cash below it. Scattered throughout are beautifully designed murals and pieces paying homage to country stars, symbols, and iconic images.

There are also plenty of large-screen TVs for catching a game, and a variety of lounge areas and seating options, as well as billiards tables, high tops, and a neon-lit bar with daily specials listed in chalk. As far as food options go, they have some of the best wings, burgers, and more tasty American-inspired dishes in town. On Sundays, they even serve brunch.

One of the other highlights is outside, as they have a very clean and spacious outdoor pool, with a mural surrounding it depicting country music legends like Willie Nelson, the late, great Dolly Parton, and Hank Williams, to name a few. There is also a swim-up bar, a VIP area, and adjacent to the beautiful outdoor pool is a larger outdoor space with turf, featuring firepits, lawn games like cornhole, and much more.

While Whiskey Cowgirl is only in its fourth year, it is already making waves in the music and nightlife scene in the Scenic City, especially in the Country and Americana scenes in town, giving local musicians a chance to perform in a high-energy, nightlife-oriented environment. Sets range from more acoustic-oriented to rowdy country swing music, and while they are not competing with traditional venues in town, they are drawing incredible local acts and providing them a larger stage to showcase their music.

In speaking with the General Manager of Whiskey Cowgirl, Joshua Lang, he discussed their plans for the original vision of Whiskey Cowgirl’s plan to bring local live music to their venue and the Scenic City, suggesting that while they are currently largely pigeonholed in the country and rock scenes, they are looking to expand that musical palette in the future with hyper-local acts.

“The original vision was that we wanted to bring more opportunities for live music to Chattanooga. We wanted to try to attract the locals: the people from Nashville, Chattanooga, Memphis, and Atlanta. We are kind of pigeonholed into the live music scene on Saturday being predominantly country or classic rock, and it doesn't really deviate from that."