Dining Out At Whiskey Cowgirl: Food, Music, Fun, Swimming... And A Mechanical Bull

On a recent lunchtime visit to Whiskey Cowgirl, one of the fast-growing Southside's newer restaurants, I was immediately struck by two things: one, the sheer size of the place, and two, how I felt like I had been transported back the 1980's era of Urban Cowboy.

I half expected to see Debra Winger and John Travolta romancing one another of the mechanical -- which is one of the first things you notice when you walk in the door. Yes, a real mechanical bull. Which you can ride (if you have decent balance) or cheer on your friends while they try their luck.

The restaurant/bar/entertainment venue (it's rather hard to to succinctly describe Whiskey Cowgirl) has all the nostalgia of an '80s Nashville honky-tonk with all the modern touches of a modern Chattanooga entertainment destination.

Nestled on Broad Street right next to Gordon's Market (and sharing a back parking lot with their sister-restaurant Southside Social), Whiskey Cowgirl has quickly become well-known for three things: food, fun, and live music.

Boasting one of the largest stages of any club in town, with a high-end sound system to match, they've been showcasing local and regional acts performing everything from county to rock to everything in between (with plenty of room for dancing).

And in addition to the mechanical bull, they also offer an entertainment option that will surely become ever more popular as the weather warms: a swimming pool.

Indeed, bring your swimsuit and prepare to spend the hot Spring and Summer months enjoy cold beverages and hot food in the sunshine. With an in-pool bar, you don't even have to get out of the water, unless you want to work on your tan a bit.

Inside, there is plenty of space to not only enjoy live entertainment, but also to try some of the many great menu options.

Perfect for lunch for downtown workers and Southside residents, the menu boasts such tasty items as a Shaved Prime Rib Slammer sandwich., smoked and grilled ribs by the rack, a bowl of tomatillo green chili, some of the best wings I've yet to eat in town, and the burger to end all burgers: the Smashed Steak Burger, which come with two flat top seared 4 oz. house blended beef patties topped with Boar's Head American cheese and chopped house garden mix.

And that's just scratching the surface of the creative menu options Whiskey Cowgirl has to offer. They have a great selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and intriguing sides (be sure to try the Bacon Jam Brussels). Come by and see for yourself for lunch, dinner, or anytime in between.

You can find them at 1819 Broad Street on the Southside and keep up with all the latest news and specials on Facebook at facebook.com/WhiskeyCowgirl423