10th Annual Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Festival Coming To Ruby Falls May 3rd

Gather for a day of fun, food, and friendly competition at the 10th Annual Battle Below the Clouds BBQ Festival comes to Ruby Fall on Saturday, May 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Backyard chefs go snout to snout at the friendliest amateur BBQ competition in the South, competing for ultimate bragging rights, all while helping to support the Lana’s Love Foundation.

Lana’s Love is a Chattanooga nonprofit with the mission of providing fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

Spectator admission is free to the all-day festival (though donations are encouraged). While there, you can register for a chance to win Atlanta Braves tickets and a Solo Smokeless Fire Pit.

Along with activities for kids, food trucks, and BBQ for purchase (of course), there will be live bluegrass with Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band and Lou Wamp and the Bluetastic.

Cheer on fifteen teams of barbecue enthusiasts going snout to snout for best ribs, pork butt, and more. And be sure to vote for your favorite team to win the 2025 People’s Choice Award.

Learn more at rubyfalls.com/events/battle-below-the-clouds/