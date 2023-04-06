8th Annual Battle Below The Clouds Returns With More Barbecue Fun For Charity

Ruby Falls hosts the most delicious day of the year on April 22.

The Battle Below the Clouds amateur barbecue competition and festival, known as the ‘friendliest barbecue competition in the south’ benefits the Lana’s Love Foundation, a Chattanooga nonprofit with the mission of providing fun, year-round activities for local kids fighting cancer and their families.

The event is open to the public with free spectator admission and plenty of fun for everyone while teams compete for the ultimate bragging rights in five categories: Pulled Pork Champion, Ribs Champion, Just Wingin’ it Champion, Grand Champion and the Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award. Spectators will cast their People’s Choice Award vote for the team that steals their heart.

Bluegrass bands, Barefoot Nellie & Co and Lou Wamp & the Bluetastics, will take the stage to provide a foot-tappin’ good time for barbecue aficionados. Barefoot Nellie & Co performs 10:30am to 1:30pm. Lou Wamp & the Bluetastics perform 2pm to 5pm.

Activities to entertain kids and the young at heart include a caricature artist, face painter, and balloon twister. Special appearances from a favorite princess and superhero, plus Ruby Falls mascot, Ruby the Dragon are planned.

Spectators can enter to win epic door prizes, including a Big Green Egg and Atlanta Braves tickets. Door prize winners will be randomly selected from entries and announced during the award ceremony.

Award-winning, Chattanooga barbecue food truck, Chatter Box Cafe, will be serving delicious food for purchase, 11am-4pm. The mouth-watering menu will include pulled pork, smoked chicken, and brisket sandwiches, as well as, smoked wings, fries, smoked mac and cheese, baked beans, honey apple slaw, and fried okra.

The Tap House, a favorite St. Elmo establishment will be selling beer, while supplies last, to pair perfectly with all the delicious barbecue.

All event festivities will take place at Ruby Falls in the Bob White Car Park with an incredible view of the Cumberland Plateau. No tickets are required for admission to Battle Below the Clouds. Spectators are welcome to visit the cavern during their visit by purchasing a Cave Walk ticket in advance at rubyfalls.com.

The full schedule of Battle Below the Clouds activities is available at rubyfalls.com/special-events/battle-below-the-clouds