A Brief History Of Little Debbie And Preview Of Their New Banana Puddin’ Cream Pie

If you’ve ever wondered what the history is behind the Little Debbie Treats that permeate the aisles of almost every grocery store in America, look no further.

Owned by what once was McKee Bakery, and now McKee Foods, Little Debbie has grown into a nostalgic and cultural staple across the entire country.

Think Little Debbie Christmas Cakes, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Nutty Buddy’s, Swiss Rolls, Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies, and Mini Muffins. These treats all played a pivotal role in countless people’s lives since McKee Foods started in the 1930s depression.

While there is no specific rollout date, in January, Little Debbie will be releasing a new treat, the Banana Puddin’ Cream Pies, sixty five years after the release of their first Little Debbie Brand name treat, the Oatmeal Cream Pies.

The upcoming Banana Puddin’ Cream Pies are inspired by classic Southern banana pudding, and feature soft vanilla cookies, banana-flavored creme, and a hint of custard.

The new treat is another addition to an impressive list of amazing treats from Little Debbie, and is a fresh twist on their classic Oatmeal Cream Pies.

In speaking with Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR Manager for McKee Foods Corporation regarding the history of the massive company, and where it is today, he detailed the origins of McKee Foods, and how the iconic image of Little Debbie was born.

“O.D. and Ruth McKee founded the company as equal partners during the Great Depression. By the 1960s, one of their now-adult sons, Ellsworth, convinced his parents to package a dozen nickel cakes in a carton, worth $0.60, but sell them at a discounted rate of $0.49. Value-hungry consumers loved this value, and the multipack carton was born.

Deciding this new line of cakes needed a new name, a visiting packaging salesperson was helping to brainstorm ideas. He asked O.D. about his grandchildren’s names. When O.D. got to his granddaughter, Debbie, the salesperson’s face lit up. “Little Debbie” was born. O.D. retrieved an Olan Mills photo of Debbie from his desk, and this image was used to create the original art.”

Since then, the iconic image of Little Debbie has come to symbolize so much to so many. For me, it represents the holidays with my grandparents in the early 2000’s. Later at night, on Thanksgiving day, my grandmother would sneak me out of my room and pass me a metal tin full of Little Debbie treats. She’d pour two glasses of milk for each of us.

There is something special about the Little Debbie brand, and the company and family that started it all.

Most of the time it was the Oatmeal Cream Pies, but occasionally a Swiss Roll would make its way into the fold. By the time the milk was set down, the treat was gone. Universally, so many people and their families have similar shared memories to mine. There is something special about the Little Debbie brand, and the company and family that started it all.

The family-owned business, now entering the fourth generation of ownership, has deep roots in Chattanooga. In 1934, the McKees bought a bakery in Chattanooga, using their car at the time as collateral, and marking the beginnings of their baking business.

By 1957, they moved to Collegedale, Tennessee, just outside Chattanooga, establishing a headquarters and plant that remains today. When asked about what it means to have such immense history in the city, Gloekler discussed how important the shared community is.

“Collegedale is home, and for many of our employees, including family members, the only home they have known. We draw thousands of employees from greater Hamilton County and North Georgia. This speaks to the sense of community.