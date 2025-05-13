A Small Community Farmer’s Market Gets A Brand New Name

The Hixson Community Farmer’s Market, formerly known as the St. Alban’s Hixson Farmer’s Market, is making its debut for the 2025 market season.

Started in 2008 by Master Gardener Dee Clark as a ministry of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, the market has become a fixture in the Hixson community.

In 2024, St. Alban’s parish merged with the parish of St. Thaddaeus to form Holy Cross Episcopal Church. The new church is located on the grounds of the former St. Alban’s, and the market remains in the same physical location. But a new name was in order, and thus the Hixson Community Farmer’s Market was born.

The market operates weekly on Saturday mornings, 9:30 am–12:30 pm from May through October.

Over the years, the market has seen many vendors come and go, while a few have remained steadfast throughout. Products range from eggs and produce to unique items crafted by local artisans. Specialty baked goods, locally roasted coffee, homemade hummus, local honey, a food truck, and many more food vendors are regular fixtures at the market. Artisans sell metal sculptures, wood carvings, paintings, fresh flower arrangements, and more.

The church supports the market as a point of outreach to the community. Free Pancake Breakfasts once a month, live music, and special educational events are all part of the market’s charm. At the end of the regular season, the market hosts its annual Holly Jolly craft market, providing a venue for holiday shoppers to connect with local artisans offering unique hand-made gifts.

Market organizers say they are always looking for additional farmers and gardeners with produce to sell. Potential vendors can contact the Market Manager at stalbanshixsonmarket@gmail.com.