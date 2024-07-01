The Annual Peach Festival Is This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market promises to be a fruitful one. The annual Peach Festival offers all things peachy: salsas, candles, cobbler…and of course, farm fresh peaches.

A few of the bigger farms—Hazelrig Peach Orchard, Georgia Peach Truck and Melon Patch Farms—will have plenty of peaches just picked Sunday morning.

It’s a day when the nearly 200 local artisans at Chattanooga Market will jump in on the theme and offer peach-inspired foods, art, and crafts.

Now is the prime season for produce at Chattanooga Market.

Some of the July favorites include okra, blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, blueberries and squashes are all plentiful. Fresh cut flowers continue to impress patrons, too.

Nearly two dozen local food trucks will be expected to join the event on Sunday, July 7th, incorporating peaches into their offerings.

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage

Brad Freeney, 12:30pm

Nicholas Edwards Williams, 2:00pm.

Chattanooga River Market continues on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday 10am-5pm. This Market features local art, food artisans and live music right along the plaza water features. Free yoga is held every Saturday at 10am; participants should bring their own mat and water.

This Saturday, July 7th musician, Maria Jordania, will perform from Noon-3pm.

