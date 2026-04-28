Annual Strawberry Festival Returns This Sunday To The Chattanooga Market

For many, Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market holds a special place in their hearts. It’s a weekly routine that brings folks together to not only shop local, but to enjoy a sense of community.

This past weekend’s opening felt like a homecoming for returning locals, while newcomers to the Chattanooga area were introduced to a new series of weekly themes designed to celebrate local agriculture and creativity.

And this Sunday, May 3rd, is a fan favorite — the annual Strawberry Festival.

Strawberry plants, typically set in late winter or early spring, have thrived this year thanks to favorable growing conditions and several farms will be offering them fresh picked on Sunday.

Hazelrig’s Orchards, The Georgia Peach Truck and, RC Farms will be amongst the strawberry providers who would love to put a basket of berries in every set of arms. Many of the week’s vendors will join in with strawberry themed items or foods. Strawberry yogurt, strawberry salsa, strawberry donuts and strawberry candles are just a few of the spinoff ideas sure to be found.

The Strawberry Festival highlights the best of the season and continues Chattanooga Market’s mission to connect the community through fresh, local, and creative experiences.

Live music for this Sunday will be Monday Night Social from 12:30-1:30pm and Songbird Kids from 2:00-3:00pm.

The full season schedule can be found at ChattanoogaMarket.com.