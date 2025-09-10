The Popular Bacon & Barrel Food And Whiskey Festival Returns September 26th

Time to get "hog-wild" as bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world and brought together to the First Horizon Pavilion on the Southside on Friday, September 26th for the annual Bacon & Barrel food and whiskey festival.

Come out from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and savor an evening of southern indulgence with unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes along with twelve whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo ops, and more.

Beer, wine, and full sized cocktails will also be available for purchase at the bar.

Best of all, this event supports the Chattanooga Market, a longtime Southside tradition, so every sip counts. The Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, they were established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors.

Who will win The Golden Hog?

You decide! Chattanooga’s best restaurants will be showing off their chops with signature dishes showcasing bacon & pork. Try them all and vote for your favorite.

Learn more, and find out about all the great restaurants and fantastic distilleries participating in Bacon & Barrel at chattanoogafestivals.com/bacon.

This event is strictly 21+. Please travel responsibly and designate a driver.