Beast Feast BBQ Festival This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

The Chattanooga Market is bringing back the Beast Feast BBQ Festival this Sunday, June 1st at the First Horizon Pavilion.

It’s a great day to bring the family out for a tasty treat by local vendors. Barton Creek Farms will be smoking up a 100lb steamship cut of beef for sampling.

Other vendors will offer BBQ demonstrations and sampling and there will be a pig roast out front for the festivities.

Local and regional brews are always part of the fun, along with live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

This Sunday’s live music schedule:

Chattanooga Market has created a vendor profile series of articles, recently, in celebration of its 25th season. The articles are intended to share the history and diversity of the Market through the stories of its vendors.

The below article is written by journalist Barry Courter. Barton Creek Farms will be highlighted this Sunday in the Beast Feast event.

Barton Creek finds 'Nose to tail, like back in the day' a new thing

To understand just how the local food scene and consumer tastes and habits have changed since the Chattanooga Market opened in 2001, look no further than Barton Creek Farms, a vendor selling meats there since 2010.

As customers have become more aware of the importance of buying local and healthy, their demands have changed. Where once customers wanted just ground beef, or steaks, roast or brisket, now, as in days past, they want all parts of the cow.

“The demand for organs has hugely changed,” says co-owner Mary Roller. “Before, we couldn't give organs away, and now we can't keep them in stock.”

The Roller family has been farming in the Rock Island part of Tennessee for more than a century. Mary's father Danny has been working the property since it was a dairy farm in the '60s. A decade or so later, he transitioned from milk to beef, selling to local restaurants in Chattanooga and to a few customers in the nearby McMinnville, Tennessee, community.

Mary said lots of people in the area had their own small farms, so they looked outside of the area and found the Chattanooga Market. She was 15 at the time and remembers doing what most teenagers would do during those early morning commutes from middle to southeastern Tennessee. “I slept,” she said.

Barton Creek's story is reflective of the changes in farming a couple of decades ago and is similar to that of the other vendors at the market. The Rollers found a regular location and audience where growers, producers and creatives can sell their products while getting to know their customers.

Over the years, they've also been able to share their story about how they raise their cows, as well as the benefits of buying directly from the people who feed and care for the animals on a daily basis.

As the farm-to-table movement has taken hold with consumers, Barton Creek has been there to introduce “new” ideas, like using all parts of the cow.

“Nose to tail, like back in the day,” Roller said. “Back in the day, people wasted nothing.”

Roller runs the nearly 1,400-acre farm with her father and her boyfriend, Herman Taylor, and his son, Herman IV. They grow hay and trees and tend to 350 head of cattle, which she said are fed a healthy diet of corn-based silage. “The cows love it,” she says.

In addition to the meat and organs Barton Creek sells, it provides customers with bones and cow fat, which people are using to make their own moisturizers. The market generates about 50% of the Rollers' business, she says.