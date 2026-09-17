Free "Beyond The Plate" Chef-Led Culinary Experience Coming To Good Kinsmen

Tim Moore, a current cohort member of River City Company's Emerging Producers Program, will host Beyond the Plate on Saturday, September 26, at Good Kinsmen.

Beyond the Plate is a free, one-day culinary event featuring live cooking demonstrations, fireside conversations, and tastings from some of Chattanooga's most talented chefs.

Running from Noon to 6:00 pm, Beyond the Plate is designed for home cooks, food lovers, and industry professionals alike, with 100 to 200 guests expected to move through the space over the course of the day.

The event features three back-to-back cooking demonstrations, each paired with a fireside chat and open Q&A, giving attendees direct access to the people behind some of the city's most interesting kitchens.

Featured chefs include Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground, Lily Liu of Starving Dragon, and Dom Santora of Keystone Breakfast & Lunch. Guests will receive take-home recipe cards for each dish demonstrated.

This event is produced through River City Company's Emerging Producers Program, which offers education, support and mentorship to up-and-coming event producers with a vision to create unique and diverse event experiences in downtown Chattanooga.

"Beyond the Plate is about closing the distance between the people who cook and the people who eat," said Tim Moore, founder of Tim Eats. "I wanted to build something free and open, where anyone in Chattanooga can walk in and connect with the chefs shaping our food scene, and hopefully learn something they can bring home to their own kitchens."

Event schedule:

12:00 PM – Doors open, with first cooking demonstration beginning shortly after, followed by Q&A and mingling in the store

2:00 PM – 2nd cooking demonstration begins

4:00 – Final cooking demonstration begins

Beyond the Plate is sponsored by: River City Company and the Lyndhurst Foundation.

For more information and to register for the event, visit tim-eats.com/beyond-the-plate.