Blueberries Are “In” For Summer Produce This Week At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, Chattanooga Market will celebrate its annual Red, White, and Blueberries event.

It’s a day where the 100+ vendors enjoy a blueberry theme. Patrons will find an abundance of the season’s fresh picked blueberries plus other berry creations: blueberry lemonade, blueberry pies, blueberry shaved ice, blueberry themed art and more.

Another tradition during this event is the blueberry pie eating contests. It’s a fun, “no hands”, timed contest for kids and adults.

The pies for the contest are being made by local Market vendor, Daylilies known best for their sweet canned jams and jellies. Lannie Hart of Daylillies says she will offer blueberry pies, cobblers and a blueberry peach salad to mark the occasion.

The pie eating contests are open for sign-ups at the front desk located near the main entrance of Chattanooga Market. Contest times are noon, 2pm and then a vendor contest at 3:30pm (fun to watch).

The winners, of course, will receive a fresh blueberry pie,

Live music with Fresh Mind on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage from 12:30pm to 3pm,

Learn more online at chattanoogamarket.com