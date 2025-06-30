Blueberries Are What’s “In” For Summer Produce At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will celebrate their annual Red, White, and Blueberries festival.

It’s a day where the 100+ vendors enjoy a blueberry theme. Patrons will find an abundance of the season’s fresh picked blueberries plus other berry creations: blueberry lemonade, blueberry pies, blueberry shaved ice, blueberry themed art and more.

Another tradition during this event is the blueberry pie eating contests. It’s a fun, “no hands”, timed contest for kids and adults.

The pies for the contest are being made by local Market vendor, Federal Bake Shop who will also be selling fresh pies.

The pie eating contests are open for sign-ups at the front desk located near the main entrance of Chattanooga Market. Contest times are noon, 2:00pm and then a vendor contest at 3:30pm (fun to watch).

The winners, of course, will receive a fresh blueberry pie!

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for July 6th from 12:30pm - 3pm: Fresh Mind

Know Before You Go