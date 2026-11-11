Brainerd Community Food Pantry Celebrates Six Years Of Helping The Community

Hunger continues to be a major issue in Chattanooga and our surrounding communities.

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry (BCFP) opened six years ago, and the need to feed our most vulnerable neighbors has not declined.

Since October of 2020 they have served:

Over 30,000 households

84,745 adults and children

In excess of 10,321 lbs. of food distributed per month

In excess of 300 families per month

Over 1 million meals

Their partners, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank (CAFB), Brainerd United Methodist Church, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, the Medical Society of Chattanooga, McCallie School, Chattanooga Diaper Hub, and over 100 volunteers each month continue to work together to ensure BCFP remains a vibrant and easily accessible resource for food.

“With the increased cost of food, gasoline and other essential items, many families are turning to BCFP to ease the stress of everyday expenses,” says Gregg Gentry, Chairman of the BCFP Board. “This low dollar amount would be impossible for a family to experience at a grocery store.”

A dollar goes much further for us as they purchase their food from CAFB. Currently, they are able to feed a family a selection of protein, fresh produce, and shelf stable food for $12.72/family. This dollar amount would be impossible to consider at a grocery store for any individual or family. They also receive through food drive collections pet food, diapers, and personal hygiene items.

BCFP is open the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month from 4:30-6:00 PM, and we are located at Brainerd United Methodist Church, 4315 Brainerd Road. Rain or shine.

Visit their website at www.brainerdfoodpantry.com to learn more.