Celebrate Labor Day Weekend With The Market's Fall Food Truck Rally

This Labor Day weekend there will be plenty to do and time to do it all.

At the Chattanooga Market, the Fall food Truck Rally is expected to bring thousands of hungry visitors looking for the city's tastiest foods. There's something for everyone's palate: Thai, Tacos, Pizza, Cajun, Wings, Hot Dogs, Ice Cream, Waffles, Donuts and so much more.

The weekend will kick off with the Chattanooga River Market, held each Saturday on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza from 10am-5pm. It's a smaller version of the popular downtown market showcasing local artists and food artisans.

Live music is also featured each week under the plaza bridge. It's a great opportunity to bring holiday weekend visitors and really show off Chattanooga and the local talent. A visit to the Tennessee Aquarium is always a hit—folks can wander around to see the various artists either before or after visiting.

The Main Event - Sunday, September 1st

Visitors can expect a wide diversity of cultural flavors and the largest gathering of food trucks in Chattanooga. With trucks coming from Chattanooga and other nearby cities, festival goers will be eager to get their fill. Visually, the Fall Food Truck Rally is a sight to behold with dozens of food trucks all in one place.

It's a mouth watering experience where tacos, donuts, burgers, paninis and waffles come together.

The Chattanooga Market opens at 11am, where breakfast tacos from Abuelitas Seasons could initiate a progressive food experience. Johnny Popper's never disappoints; it's where the new Bistro Food Truck is all the talk after winning the FiveStar Food Fight this summer.

And rounding out the experience, Freaky Funnel's serves up a pretty mean loaded funnel cake for dessert. Those with a more adventurous food palette will steer towards a few new cultural eateries such as Mohmoh's Asian Food Truck or Taqueria el Jaguar.

Admission to the festival is free to patrons. Along with amazing eats for purchase, the Chattanooga Fall Food Truck Rally boasts live music and local brews making for one heck of a street party. Live music featured on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage: Andru Jamison at 12:30pm and Bryanna Fuquea at 2:00pm.

The regular Chattanooga Market simultaneously takes place at the First Horizon Pavilion, bringing in an additional 150+ vendors selling their farm fresh produce and craft-wares—it is a lively day.

Thousands of visitors and locals come to the Chattanooga Market each Sunday to support local farms, artists, and especially this Sunday—the food trucks.