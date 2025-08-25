Celebrate Labor Day Weekend With The Chattanooga Market's Fall Food Truck Rally

This Labor Day weekend there will be plenty to do and time to do it all.

At the Chattanooga Market, the Fall food Truck Rally is expected to bring thousands of hungry visitors looking for the city's tastiest foods. There's something for everyone's palate: Thai, Tacos, Pizza, Cajun, Wings, Hot Dogs, Ice Cream, Donuts and so much more.

The weekend will kick off with the Chattanooga River Market, held each Saturday on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza from 10am-5pm. It's a smaller version of the popular downtown market showcasing local artists and food artisans. Live music is also featured each week under the plaza bridge.

It's a great opportunity to bring holiday weekend visitors and really show off Chattanooga and the local talent. A visit to the Tennessee Aquarium is always a hit—folks can wander around to see the various artists either before or after visiting.

The Main Event - Sunday, August 31st

Visitors can expect a wide diversity of cultural flavors and the largest gathering of food trucks in Chattanooga. With trucks coming from Chattanooga and other nearby cities, festival goers will be eager to get their fill. Visually, the Fall Food Truck Rally is a sight to behold with around three dozen of food truck all in one place. It's a mouth watering experience where tacos, donuts, burgers, paninis and empanadas come together.

The Chattanooga Market opens at 11am, where some amazing sweet or savory crepes from Mimi and Papa’s Crepes could initiate a progressive food experience. Johnny Popper's never disappoints for the best burger around. Folks can visit recent FiveStar Food Fight winner, chef Chasty Lane’s food truck—Chef Chasty Seafood and More to see what all of the buzz is about. And rounding out the experience, Wally’s Fro-Yo serves up some amazing frozen yogurt flavors including sugar free and dairy free options.

Those with a more adventurous food palette will steer towards the new Wei To Go Chinese food truck or the popular vegan option, The Chubby Vegan.Admission to the festival is free to patrons. Along with amazing eats for purchase, the Chattanooga Fall Food Truck Rally boasts live music and local brews making for one heck of a street party.

Live music featured on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage: Katie Cosentino will play two sets beginning at 12:30pm.

Plus, there will be an additional 150+ vendors selling their farm fresh produce and craft-wares—it is a lively day at Chattanooga Market. Thousands of visitors and locals come each Sunday to support local farms and artists.

This Sunday, the food trucks will be front and center.