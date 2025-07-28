Celebrating Local Farmers And Artists At National Farmers Market Week

This Sunday kicks off National Farmers Market Week. Locally, the Chattanooga Market is putting the spotlight on the farms, crafters, artists, food artisans and even the musicians that collectively make the Market what it is today.

With around 200 vendors each week, and thousands of patrons, Chattanooga Market continues to be the largest producer-only public market in the region resulting in a large economic impact for our city. Furthermore, Chattanoogans continue to value buying local in support of farmers and entrepreneurs.

For some, the Chattanooga Market only happens on Sundays during the spring, summer and fall. Many don't typically think about the market the other six days of the week, much less during the off months when it is not happening.

But, for farmers like Pam and Mike Hazelrig, their booth represents life 24/7/365 and it's not just because they are working everyday to produce the tomatoes, corn, peaches, cantaloupe, blueberries, cucumbers, apples and more that they grow at Hazelrig Orchards in Cleveland, Ala. Mike is a third generation farmer and though farming is very much a part of their lives, Pam says the interactions with vendors, employees and customers is what makes Chattanooga Market-life special year-round.

“This is perhaps my favorite thing to talk about the market,” she says. “We have vendors that we love like family and some have become part of our family. Lannie Harte (Daylillies) has loved Mike and me and since we first met her. She has been with us through ups and downs and we have been with her. She calls our boys her grandchildren and attended our son's wedding a few weeks ago.”

Pam says she and Mike attended the memorial service for Lannie's husband, Bob, but that they also have customers that will call and “check on us if we have to miss a market. “We share recipes with our customers and other vendors. We exchange Christmas cards with many of our customers and fellow vendors.”

Those relationships developed over time, she says. The Hazelrigs have been a part of the market since the beginning in 2002 and Pam says it took time to become what it is today. The early days were “very, very slow. (Market Founder) Nick Jessen would spread vendors out in the middle section of the building trying to make it look like there were more vendors than there actually were . The side aisles of the market were empty and our kids would play in those areas.

She said Nick worked hard to ensure that people came to the market and developed some creative ways to attract customers. “He did a lot of promotions. He would buy peaches from us to give away during big Chattanooga community events. I think it was the second season when Nick had someone install a climbing wall and brought in some people to do crafts with the kids.

“I think his thoughts were that kids would draw their parents into the market. Nick was very encouraging to us and we thought his vision for a great market would catch on in the Chattanooga area.” She compares it to raising children and watching them grow. “We have often compared it to watching our kids grow,” she says.

“We really feel like it was our baby and we have got to be a part of something really special. Our goal was to provide the Chattanooga community with fresh fruits and vegetables..." Pam said their motto of "Grown on our farm - Served at Your Table" is something they take very seriously.

“We have established 25-year relationships with people in the Chattanooga community. They have watched our boys grow up. We have watched their children grow up. They have been with us through the loss of our parents and us with them. We have seen many of our customers lose a spouse. Like children, the market has grown and flourished since Chris Thomas and Melissa Lail took over in 2008. Pam says Chris and Melissa care about the success of the individual vendors which in turn means the market as a whole is successful.

“The Chattanooga Market has been a huge part of our heart,” she says. “Under their leadership and direction the market has flourished. Perhaps the thought of losing the market gave everyone a deeper appreciation of what we had - customers and vendors alike. There are few, if any, empty vendor spaces and we have expanded outside and down the street. No more reading a book to pass the time.”

She said because of having a regular space where they can be found each Sunday, they have expanded their business beyond just Sundays.

“We have customers that will drive to Cleveland, Ala., during the week to support our farm. We have vendors at the market that use our fruits and vegetables as ingredients in the products that they sell.

“We have great relationships with the other vendors. I really think everyone wants to see everyone else be successful. The market has had a positive impact on our business.“