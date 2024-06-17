Celebrating Summer At The Chattanooga Market: Fresh Produce Is At Its Peak

To say it’s been hot may be an understatement. Sunday Funday at the Chattanooga Market, under the shady pavilion and huge cooling fans, keeps things cooler.

It’s still the place locals choose to be every Sunday. For local farms, the heat is a reminder of the sweet spot of summer where produce is at its peak and it’s always time to pick.

This Sunday, the Market will be in full swing showcasing lettuces, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, corn, okra and more. And the summer sun has contributed to an abundance of blooms this year; a bouquet meant for every set of arms.

Each Sunday at Chattanooga Market boasts live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Sunday, June 23rd live music: Eric Stucky at 12:30pm and Robert Keel at 2:00pm.

Additional entertainment to celebrate the summer solstice this week is free yoga, provided by local Club Pilates, at 11am and 3pm on the north grassy area alongside the First Horizon Pavilion (mats are not provided).

Previewing next weekend, “Red, White and Blueberries” returns to the Chattanooga Market. Highlighting blueberries, there’s always a few pie eating contests and local food artisans treat patrons to blueberry delights such as blueberry lemonade, blueberry muffins, blueberry salsa.

Chattanooga Market will be a great start to the Fourth of July festivities on Sunday, June 30th.

Learn more at www.chattanoogamarket.com