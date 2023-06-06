Cempa Community Care To Hold 13th Annual Dining Out For Life

Cempa Community Care has announced details for its 13th annual Dining Out For Life event, to be held on Thursday, June 22.

This year’s event will feature a blend of old favorites like 1885 and new additions like Hello Monty on the list of participating restaurants.

Dining Out For Life is an international event that’s hosted in nearly 50 cities across the United States and Canada, raising money for organizations that serve those who live with or who are impacted by HIV or AIDS. The local event offers those in Chattanooga and the surrounding area a unique opportunity to contribute to Cempa Community Care while enjoying a delicious meal.

“This event offers possibly the easiest way to give back,” said Mitzi Ward, Development & Events Coordinator for Cempa. “All you have to do is visit our website, pick your favorite participating restaurant, then dine out! Over 30 local restaurants will be participating in Dining Out For Life this year, and each restaurant will donate a percentage of the night’s sales to Cempa.”

This year’s event follows an incredibly successful 2022 Dining Out For Life, which raised $42,650. Proceeds from the event support Cempa clients and the fight against HIV in the greater Chattanooga community.

Those who are interested in participating can find the list of restaurants and other details at www.cempa.org.

“You’re going to eat dinner that night, and you know you don’t want to cook,” Ward said. “Why not dine out and support the clients of Cempa Community Care? Dine out — end HIV.”