Chattanooga Area Food Bank Leads Regional Response To SNAP Interruption

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which activated its emergency response operations in mid-October, continues to lead a coordinated regional response as the suspension of November SNAP benefits takes effect.

Serving 20 counties across Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, the Food Bank is coordinating large-scale food sourcing and distribution to help stabilize food access during this unprecedented disruption.

As the region’s leading organization in charitable food assistance, the Food Bank acted early to minimize the impact of the government shutdown and SNAP benefit suspension. Through its emergency response plan, the organization is:

Proactively securing and distributing 30% more food than typical volume, including greater quantities of staple foods, proteins, and fresh produce to strengthen the regional supply chain and ensure consistent distribution

Extending distribution hours at its pantry sites and supporting partner pantries in expanding their operations to serve more families

Expanding staffing and volunteer operations to manage higher demand

Adding mobile pantries to reach areas of greatest need

“We were built to respond in times of crisis,” says Melissa Blevins, President & CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. “This interruption in SNAP benefits is unlike anything our region has faced in years, and families are already feeling the strain. Across our communities, more people are turning to food pantries for help, and the demand continues to climb. Our team and our partners are prepared and working together to make sure food continues to reach every neighbor who needs it.”

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank continues to work closely with its network of more than 200 partner agencies to ensure local pantries across the 20-county region have the resources to meet growing demand. To support them, the Food Bank has increased food allocations and adjusted distribution schedules and logistics to strengthen regional coordination and maintain a steady flow of resources.

For individuals and families in need of food assistance, the Food Bank’s Find Food tool provides an updated list of local pantries and distribution sites across the region:

The most effective ways to help right now are:

Give: Your financial contribution helps the Food Bank purchase at scale.

Volunteer: Your service helps fill critical shifts at the Food Bank’s warehouse or partner pantries.

Use your voice: If someone you know needs help, direct them to the Find Food tool on the Food Bank’s website

“Our mission has always been about more than food,” Blevins says. “It’s about people - our neighbors - and what we can do for each other when times get hard. It takes all of us. Together, with our partners and our community, we remain committed to our mission to nourish our neighbors and strengthen the network that serves them.”

Founded in 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank leads a regional network of partners dedicated to ending hunger across 20 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Through food sourcing, distribution, education, and advocacy, the Food Bank works to feed, nourish, and empower individuals facing food insecurity.

Learn more at www.chattfoodbank.org.