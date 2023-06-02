Chattanooga BBQ Week Kicks Off This Monday

Over fifteen local barbecue restaurants have banded together to showcase their skills the week of June 5 – June 11.

The purpose of Chattanooga BBQ Week is to encourage patrons to seek out a new barbecue location. And to help with that, you can download the Chattanooga BBQ Week app to navigate between each location at chattanoogabbqweek.com.

Join Naked River Brewing Co, Pucket’s Chattanooga, Mike’s Smokehouse, Party Bites Kitchen & Catering, Owl’s Nest Barbeque, The Purple Daisy, Buddy’s BBQ, Whiskey Cowgirl, Barque, Choo Choo Bar-B-Que, Fountainhead Taproom, Forkers BBQ, Southside Social, Sing it or Wing it, Chat Smokehouse, Wright’s Barbecue, Good Eats, and Bham-Anooga Wings as they serve up $6.00 deals all week.

$500 in giveaways will be given out during the week to all who register for the free event. Register now at www.eventbrite.com/e/639583991937

Chattanooga BBQ Week is produced by Chat Taste Food Tour, and Nooga Night Life..