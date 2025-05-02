Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners Of 5th Annual Burger Week

The fifth annual Chattanooga Burger Week has wrapped up after forty of Chattanooga’s best restaurants featured a burger of their choice for only $8 from April 21-27.

Participating restaurants served over 20,000+ burgers throughout the week and fought hard to prove that theirs is the best.

Patrons feasted on burgers ranging in flavor composition from classic to off-the-wall concoctions, culminating with voting to crown three champions: Best Classic Burger, Most Creative Toppings, and Best Burger Overall.

Throughout the week, 7,000+ Chattanoogans downloaded the official Burger Week app and checked in 10,000+ times at participating restaurants to gain points toward the Burger Week Grand Prize. This year’s Grand Prize included $500 in restaurant gift cards, Day Passes to Common House, and burger swag from presenting sponsor The Tennessee Beef Industry Council.

In addition to the Grand Prize, the Tennessee Beef Industry Council Burger Bud surprised patrons at burger stops throughout the week with gift cards and burger swag, and random winners were awarded from app users and social media giveaways.

At the end of the week, Chattanooga voted and we are happy to announce the winners:

The Best Classic Burger goes to Hoppy’s North River Corner Market with the Bacon Cheese Burger - a Quarter-pound Burger with Crispy Bacon, choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles with a side of Crinkle-cut Fries.

Most Creative Toppings winner is Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint with the "Don't Call My Name, Alejandro" Burger - 100% Wagyu Beef Burger topped with Mexican Street Corn Dip, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Fuego Taki Chips.

Best Burger Overall goes to Oddstory Brewing Co. Central for their Elote Smash Burger - a Single Beef Patty with Swiss, Mexican Street Corn, Pickled Chiles, a Charred Jalapeño Aioli, and Cilantro.

With 20,000+ burgers served throughout the week, we are all winners - restaurants and patrons alike! Plus, for the first time, patrons were able to support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank by donating canned goods at participating restaurants and getting bonus points for doing good.

It was another great Chattanooga Burger Week, supporting the local community and enjoying the best burgers around. Mark your calendars for the sixth annual Chattanooga Burger Week - April 6-12, 2026!