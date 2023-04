Chattanooga Burger Week Returns Next Week For A Third Year Of Great Burgers

Enjoy Chattanooga’s favorite burgers for $7 during Chattanooga Burger Week, now celebrating three years of bringing the best Chattanooga restaurants together in celebration of the American classic.

Make plans now to spend the week of April 10-16 exploring Chattanooga’s dining scene with $7 burger deals at hot local restaurants.

In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social, all while being entered to win prizes.

Restaurants will be designated if they are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery and range from gourmet creations, off-the-menu specials, and your favorite “regulars”.

The full restaurant lineup and burger offerings are available at www.chattanoogaburgerweek.com.

Don't miss your chance to indulge in a week of beefy goodness while supporting our local restaurant community (and having a burger or two...or more).

And to give you a "taste" of what to expect, Pulse Managing Editor Gary Poole is visiting select restaurants all week long to give you a first-hand preview of what is coming.

He kicks off his tour with a visit to Naked River Brewing on the Southside to learn about the "Sasquatch Smash Burger".