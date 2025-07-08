Chattanooga Chill Week Brings Cool Sips & Chilly Treats To The Scenic City

Beat the summer heat with Chattanooga Chill Week, the first of three Chattanooga Coffee Weeks, running all this week.

This exciting event features $5 iced coffees and frozen treats at top local coffee shops and eateries across the Scenic City, offering refreshing ways to stay cool while supporting local businesses.

What to Expect:

$5 specialty iced coffees and frozen desserts at participating locations

A celebration of Chattanooga’s vibrant coffee culture

Unique, summer-inspired drinks and treats to satisfy every craving

A week-long event kicking off a series of three Coffee Weeks in 2025

Featured Partner Highlights:

Medal of Honor Coffee Shop (near the Tennessee Aquarium): Mixed Berry Cold Brew with homemade elderberry syrup and strawberry cold foam

Chattanooga Coffee Co. (Chattz): “Shake What Your Mama Gave Ya” Shaken Brown Sugar & Vanilla Latte, plus homemade treats and fresh-roasted K-Cup coffee

Together Cafe: Dubai Chocolate Iced Latte for a decadent chill

Wired Coffee Bar (Ooltewah): Your choice of any iced or frozen latte

Brothers Bagel: New Orleans-style Iced Coffee with bold, Southern flair

The Daily Ration: Strawberry Vanilla Matcha, a vibrant summer sip

Clever Alehouse (Creamery): 2-Scoop Waffle Cone in any flavor

Plant Bar: Peaches & Cream Cold Brew for a summery delight

330 Main: Cold Brew with Ube Syrup and Buko Pandan Cold Foam

Canopy Coffee & Wine Bar: Basil Lavender Iced Latte and $5 Mini Affogato

More partners to be announced!

Presented by Nooga Nightlife, Chattanooga Chill Week is the perfect way to cool off, explore local flavors, and support the Scenic City’s coffee scene.

For more information, visit www.ChattanoogaCoffeeWeek.com/ or follow us on social media for updates.