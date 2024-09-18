Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair To Celebrate Healthy Eating

The Chattanooga Food Center is thrilled to announce the first-ever Good Food Fair, a vibrant new fall food festival focused on educating children and families about the food cycle and highlighting community resources for accessing healthy food.

The event will be held at the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Place in Highland Park on Saturday, October 5th, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

This highly interactive fair is designed to foster healthy habits around food and will offer children an assortment of fun and informative food focused exhibits.

The Good Food Fair is more than just a health fair—it's an opportunity for families to immerse themselves in a day of learning, fun, and community engagement. Organized by a dedicated committee of health and education organizations, this family-friendly festival is designed to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to lead healthier lives.

Children will have the chance to participate in a variety of hands-on activities, the walking track will transform into a ‘seed to compost’ food life cycle activity, there will be cooking demonstrations, and composting education aimed at reducing food waste. Additionally, kids can enjoy arts and crafts, storytime, outdoor games, and nutritious snacks throughout the day. The first 100 children will receive a free Good Food Fair t-shirt.

“We are so excited to present this health focused event to the community,” Chattanooga Food Center Executive Director, Holly Martin, states, “The event goes hand in hand with our organization’s mission to increase access to locally grown food and provide nutrition education in Chattanooga. We believe consistently engaging in this way with children and families will promote long-term healthy habits and create an overall healthier, more-vibrant community.”

Parents can take advantage of a relaxed, no-pressure environment to connect with an on-site pediatrician, dentist, and nutritionist. This will be an ideal setting to ask questions and gather information about their children’s health. Families will also have the chance to explore and connect with a wide variety of local organizations like La Paz, Lifespring Pediatrics, Crabtree Farms, Chattanooga Public Library, EPA, the Department of Community Health and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank in the vendor and resource marketplace.

Studies consistently show that good health and easy access to nutritious foods are linked to enhanced learning outcomes for students, improved mental health, and a stronger local economy. The Good Food Fair aims to contribute to these positive outcomes by bringing together the resources and information families need to thrive.

We invite all families in the Chattanooga area to join us at the Good Food Fair on October 5th for this exciting and meaningful event.

Event Details: