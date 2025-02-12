The Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Returns March 22nd

The Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival returns for a third year to Coolidge Park on Saturday, March 22nd.

The popular event, hosted by Food Truck Festivals of America, will feature over twenty of Chattanooga’s most popular food trucks and the region's best craft beers (and more) to enjoy throughout the day.

In addition to the incredible food and beverages, the festival will include lawn games, face painting, music, and an artisan market featuring local businesses and crafters.

The Truck & Brew Lineup will showcase some of the area's most beloved food trucks, serving up fan favorites such as Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Homemade Funnel Cakes, Wood-Fired Pizza, Smashburgers, Fresh Hand-Squeezed Lemonade, and more.

Beer lovers can indulge in a great selection of regional and national craft brews, plus other alcoholic beverages. FTFA is bringing the ultimate food truck and craft beer experience to Chattanooga!

General Admission Tickets

$5 in advance (ONLINE ONLY)

$10 at the gate on the day of the festival

Children 10 and under are FREE

Specialty Beer Package – Available ONLINE ONLY

Beer Lovers Package – $32 (includes early admission at 11 AM, FTFA koozie, 3 beer tickets, and unlimited bottled water during the festival while supplies last).

Specialty Foodie VIP Package – Available ONLINE ONLY

Foodie VIP Package – $20 (includes early admission at 11 AM, 1 free dessert from the VIP truck, and unlimited bottled water during the festival while supplies last).

Beer 6 Pack-age – Available ONLINE ONLY

Beer 6 Pack-age – $50 (includes 6 beer tickets for craft beers of your choice, early admission at 11 AM, FTFA koozie, and unlimited bottled water during the festival while supplies last).

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/chattanooga