Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl To Celebrate Cool Treats For National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday July 16th and River City Company is inviting the entire community to enjoy cool treats all weekend long with the second Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl.

Starting on Friday July 14th, people will be able to enjoy specials and unique flavors of ice cream and cool treats in Downtown Chattanooga, plus participants will have a chance to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card and other ice cream prize packages!

Participating locations include:

The Ice Cream Show

Clumpies Northshore & Southside Locations

Cold Stone Creamery

The Peach Cobbler Factory

Ben & Jerry’s

Milk & Honey

Downtown Dough

To enter for the prizes including the $100 Chattanooga Express Card, simply visit a participating location and scan the QR code found on the poster to enter the “Mystery Word”! For every Mystery Word submitted, the participant will be entered to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card and other ice cream prize packages!

Sweepstakes details and information can be found at: rivercitycompany.com/ice-cream-crawl

The event is hosted by River City Company, and sponsored by Elliott Davis, The Benwood Foundation, First Horizon Bank, and EPB.