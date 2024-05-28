Chattanooga Market’s Baketacular Highlights The Best Of Local Baking

This Sunday, Chattanooga Market fans will be treated to an old fashioned cake walk with sweet prizes like locally made cupcakes and cookies.

It’s all part of the day’s theme “Market Baketacular”, highlighting local bakers such as Bluff View Bakery, Smoky Mountain Sweets, The Sugar Shoppe, Federal Bake Shop and so many other bakeries and food artisans.

The cake walk will happen both at 11:30am and 1:30pm at the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Signups are free—kids and adults can just walk-up to participate.

The season’s produce is coming in with fresh finds each week. Farmers have been bringing okra, lettuces, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and peaches and fresh flowers are in abundance as well. June and July and the known “sweet spot” for the growing season.

And with every Sunday Funday comes free, live music performances on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. This Sunday features Scenic City Sound from Noon to 3pm.

The Chattanooga River Market continues each Saturday 10am-5pm on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza offering local arts and crafts as well as artisan foods. Visitors to this outdoor strolling Market can enjoy live music too, along with lunch from a local food truck. It’s a great opportunity to visit the renowned Tennessee Aquarium and make a full day outing out of it.

Music for this Saturday, June 1st, is Maria Jordan from Noon to 3pm. Local favorite “I Love Tacos” will be the featured food truck for this Saturday.

Chattanooga Market