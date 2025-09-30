The Chattanooga Market Celebrates Fall With The Annual Apple Festival

The Chattanooga Market boasts several fall festivals that locals will want to include on their calendars.

The kick-off for this fall is Apple Festival this Sunday, October 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Several farms will be offering their apple harvest along with fresh ciders and other apple treats.

Georgia Peach Truck will be coming with apples, instead of peaches (which are now long gone).

Honeycrisp, September Wonder and Gala apples along with apple cider by the gallon or in ready to drink pouches will be their offerings.

Melon Patch Farms and RC Farms will have a different varieties of apples as well.

One thing is for sure, the selection of apples will be terrific for the day.

Other participating vendors enjoy creating special artisan foods incorporating apples—apple turnovers by Federal Bake Shop are always a fan favorite.

Visitors can expect to find plenty of apple desserts, apple scented candles and lotions, specialty jewelry and other themed art. And, folks will find fresh mums, spaghetti squash and other fall squashes this Sunday as well.

As with every Market Sunday, there is live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage.

12:30 pm -- Justin Moyar

2:00 pm -- Fresh Mind

On the horizon, several more fall festivals are on the Chattanooga Market schedule. Some of the highlights include Chattanooga Oktoberfest, the weekend of October 11-12 and Scenic City Wings, Sunday, November 16th.

More information and the full calendar is at ChattanoogaMarket.com.