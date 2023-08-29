Chattanooga Market Celebrates Labor Day Weekend With The Fall Food Truck Rally

This Labor Day weekend, in the 10th year of Chattanooga Market's street food festivals, the Fall Food Truck Rally is expected to bring thousands of hungry visitors looking for the city's tastiest foods.

The 'Rally' follows Chattanooga Street Food Festival, held earlier this spring at the Market. Organizers duplicated the event, essentially, because of the overwhelming support and desire from the community for street food festivals.

"Since 2020, food truck creatives have both come and gone. There seems to be a whole new community of operators. We wanted to provide another platform for both local and regional food trucks to showcase at the Market; especially since our patrons are a key audience for the mobile eateries," says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market.

It's All Happening Sunday, September 3rd

Visitors can expect a wide diversity of cultural flavors and the largest gathering of food trucks in Chattanooga. With trucks coming from Chattanooga and other nearby cities, festival goers will be eager to get their fill. Visually, the Fall Food Truck Rally is a sight to behold with dozens of food trucks lining Reggie White Boulevard.

It's a mouth watering experience where tacos, donuts, burgers, paninis and waffles come together. The Chattanooga Market opens at 11am, where breakfast tacos from Abuelitas Seasons could initiate a progressive food experience. Johnny Popper's never disappoints; it's where the Chatt Town Bacon Cheddar Burger rules.

Those with a more adventurous food palette will steer towards a few new cultural eateries such as Mohmoh's Asian Food Truck or Los Tainos Kitchen. And rounding out the experience, Freaky Funnel's serves up a pretty mean loaded funnel cake.

Admission to the festival is free to patrons. Along with amazing eats, the Chattanooga Fall Food Truck Rally boasts live music and local brews making for one heck of a street party. Live music featured on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage: Nectar Valley at 12:30 p.m., followed by Clare Donohue at 2:00 p.m.

The regular Chattanooga Market simultaneously takes place at the First Horizon Pavilion, bringing in an additional 150+ vendors selling their farm fresh produce and craft-wares—it is a lively day. Thousands of visitors and locals come to the Chattanooga Market each Sunday to support local farms, artists, and especially this Sunday—the food trucks.