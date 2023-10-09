Chattanooga Market Celebrates Oktoberfest This Weekend At The First Horizon Pavilion

Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations for the annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest. set for this this weekend, Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th at the First Horizon Pavilion on the Southside.

The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.

“It’s Chattanooga’s most anticipated fall festivals, and is regionally known as well. We look forward to bringing this free event to the community for it’s 23rd year,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market.

Last year, a “locals-only” themed Biergarten was created to provide a unique patron experience. The success of this addition has parlayed into an expansion of this concept. Located in the rear of the First Horizon Pavilion, this Biergarten will feature a full setup from several local breweries featuring a wider selection of beers, directly from the breweries and their onsite representatives.

Big River, Chattanooga Brewing, Five Wits Brewing, Hutton & Smith, Naked River and Wanderlinger Brewing Companies are all confirmed participants. It is an opportunity for enthusiasts to chat with the brewers, and learn a bit more about their unique styles. The Biergarten will include a variety of food options and a more contemporary selection of German and American disc jockey style tunes.

At the main stage The Wustbrats Oompah Band, will return under the big tent. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family, including Polka lessons. Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors, and additional varieties of cuisine will be available to please any palate. The finest food artisans in our area will be creating German inspired specialties.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, with dozens of different different varieties. Guests can enjoy an additional outdoor biergarten with plenty of seating. A commemorative half-liter stein will be sold to give enthusiasts along with plenty of festive attire to dress the part.

FESTIVAL DETAILS: