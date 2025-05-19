Chattanooga Market Hosts Annual Beer Fest And Street Food Festival This Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is a full one for organizers of Chattanooga Market as they will be the benefiting sponsor of the annual Chattanooga Beer Fest held on Saturday, May 24th at the First Horizon Pavilion from Noon to 3:00 pm.

The ticketed festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price.

Presented this year by New Realm Brewing Company, it’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves.

Nearly three dozen breweries will be attending and are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a fifth year. Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. Tickets are $48 in advance or $58 at the door, while available.

Local eats will be a part as well, including Bhamanooga, Joyful Hearts, El Mason and Mimi and Papa’s Crepes. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely. The music line-up for the event boasts Milele Roots, an energetic Reggae band.

And, Sunday, May 25th, Chattanooga Market, will host its annual Street Food Festival. Reggie White Boulevard will be lined with food trucks and carts offering an array of cultural foods and American classics. Nearly three dozen eateries are expected to attend.

Offerings include farm to table sandwiches and pizzas, gourmet burgers, famous tacos, Thai food, donuts, empanadas—everything from breakfast, to lunch, to dinner. There is something for everyone. Attendance is free; “pay as you go.”

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LINE-UP

Saturday, May 24th

Chattanooga Beer Fest

TICKETS: ChattanoogaBeerFest.com

First Horizon Pavilion

Noon - 3pm

*This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission.

Saturday, May 24th

Chattanooga River Market

10am - 5pm

Artists Market with live music and local food truck.

Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

Sunday, May 25th