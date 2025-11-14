Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Launches Holiday Gingerbread Challenge

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is excited to announce its inaugural Gingerbread Challenge, a festive contest celebrating creativity and collaboration, as the kickoff event honoring its 40th anniversary.

Highlighting four decades of creating "home" in Chattanooga, this fun-filled competition will take place on Saturday, December 6th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Hart Gallery on Main Street, as part of the Southside’s celebrated MainX24 festival.

CNE’s Gingerbread Challenge is a two-part event designed to inspire creativity in all ages, promising both family fun and a spectacular display of confectionary craftsmanship.

Part One: The Youth Gingerbread Building Challenge

CNE is putting out the call to all young master builders. This is the perfect chance for kids to put their crafting skills to work competing for some serious cash prizes.

For a minimum fee of $10, youth participants will receive a full gingerbread house kit and one hour to bring their creative vision to life. All completed houses will be displayed publicly for a popular vote.

Three winners will be selected:

Age 6 & Under Winner: $200 Cash Prize

Age 7-12 Winner: $200 Cash Prize

Age 13 & Up Winner: $200 Cash Prize

The youth build will take place from 12 to 2 PM with the popular vote following. Winner will be announced just before 3 PM. Families are encouraged to arrive at noon to secure a kit for building.

Part Two: The Pro Gingerbread Exhibition

The event will also feature an exhibition of spectacular, pre-built gingerbread models created by professional designers, architects, builders and enthusiasts. These jumbo 2'x2' confectionary masterpieces will be on display throughout the event, showcasing the highest level of detail and design in edible art.

A special panel of judges will evaluate the entries and award a "Best in Show" prize to the most outstanding model. The Pro winner will be announced just before 3 PM. All professional entries for exhibit must be complete by Friday, December 5th.

Call for Sponsors

CNE is seeking community partners to help support this exciting new annual tradition. The Gingerbread Challenge offers unique visibility during the highly attended MainX24 festival, and is a perfect way to show support for the organization's next 40 years of service.

Organizations interested in sponsoring this year’s Gingerbread Challenge are invited to contact CNE for sponsorship packages and details at marketing@cneinc.org or (423) 756-6254.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise believes the future of Chattanooga is rooted in the vibrancy of all our neighborhoods and the prosperity of all our people. CNE is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Chattanooga's neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, empowering residents, and promoting financial stability. Through housing development, community engagement, financial education, mortgage lending and small dollar loan programs, CNE works to create thriving communities where all residents can prosper.