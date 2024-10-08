Chattanooga Oktoberfest Comes To The First Horizon Pavilion This Weekend

Chattanooga Oktoberfest returns this weekend, Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th for it’s 24th year and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations.

The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal biers and plenty of German inspired foods.

Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.

“It’s Chattanooga’s most anticipated fall festivals, and is regionally known as well. We (at Chattanooga Market) look forward to bringing this FREE event to the community for it’s 24th year,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Chattanooga Market.

The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year.

It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.

The traditional Chattanooga Market vendors will be a part too, both Saturday and even more on Sunday. Hundreds of makers, farms, and food artisans participate to make the weekend a festive day of entertainment and shopping. Shoppers can expect seasonal treats such as Bavarian pretzels, apple streudel, apple cider and fall produce.

Many look forward to the “locals-only” themed Biergarten which highlights locally owned Chattanooga breweries such as OddStory Brewing, Five Wits, WanderLinger, Hutton & Smith, and several others.

The local brewer’s biergarten is located in the rear of the First Horizon Pavilion and will feature a full setup with seating and a wider selection of beers, directly from the breweries including their onsite representatives. It is an opportunity for enthusiasts to chat with the brewers, and learn a bit more about their unique styles. This Biergarten will include a variety of food options and a more contemporary selection of German and American disc jockey style tunes.

Fan favorite The Wustbrats Oompah Band will return under the big tent at the festival entrance. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family. Polka dancing is a must, and there will be a few free lessons over the course of the weekend.

The center stage will be active all weekend long with live music and games for all ages. Favorites are the stein hoisting contest and brat toss with prizes awarded for winners.

Saturday evening at 7pm, under the main tent, the annual Mr. and Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest Contest will be held. An applause-based, casual and fun contest, it’s a “see and be seen” sort of event. Interested individuals simply report to the tent at 6:45pm to jump into the fun.

Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors, and additional varieties of cuisine will be available to please any palate. The finest food artisans in our area will be creating German inspired specialties.

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE. Beer and festival merchandise are credit card only. All major credit and debit cards, Apple/Google pay are accepted. Most farms and vendors take cash as well as credit cards.

German costume is highly recommended!

Hours: Saturday, October 12th, 10am-8pm and Sunday, October 13th, 11am-5pm Look for Chattanooga Oktoberfest merchandise for sale, including commemorative glass beer steins, fedora hats, head garlands, t-shirts and more, while they last.

No pets are allowed inside the pavilion–compliance is appreciated.

Visit ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com for more information.