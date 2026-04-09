Competition Makes Barbecue Better: Battle Below The Clouds Returns April 25

The annual amateur BBQ cook-off, Battle Below the Clouds, returns to Ruby Falls on Saturday, April 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The outdoor competition benefits the Lana’s Love Foundation and features 15 teams of barbecue enthusiasts, bluegrass bands, and fun for all ages.

The Chattanooga area nonprofit is dedicated to hosting fun activities throughout the year for local children with cancer and their families.

What to expect:

15 amateur BBQ teams go head-to-head for awards and bragging rights in five categories: Pork Butt, Ribs, Chicken Wings, Grand Champion, and Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award, where guests can vote for their favorite team.

go head-to-head for awards and bragging rights in five categories: Pork Butt, Ribs, Chicken Wings, Grand Champion, and Jim Brewer People’s Choice Award, where guests can vote for their favorite team. Live bluegrass bands: Mountain Cove Bluegrass plays until 12:30 p.m., followed by Lou Wamp & the Bluetastics from 1:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Mountain Cove Bluegrass plays until 12:30 p.m., followed by Lou Wamp & the Bluetastics from 1:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Children’s activities include face painting and outdoor games from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

include face painting and outdoor games from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bring your appetite! Mouthwatering BBQ, drinks, and more available for purchase from Ember and Oak BBQ, Smash Boyz and The Bitter Alibi, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last).

Mouthwatering BBQ, drinks, and more available for purchase from Ember and Oak BBQ, Smash Boyz and The Bitter Alibi, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last). Win amazing door prizes, including Atlanta Braves tickets, an RTIC insulated cooler, local gift cards, and more!

including Atlanta Braves tickets, an RTIC insulated cooler, local gift cards, and more! Competition Award Ceremonies: 1:00 PM Chicken Wings winners, 4:30 PM Pork Butt, Ribs, Grand Champion and People’s Choice winners.

1:00 PM Chicken Wings winners, 4:30 PM Pork Butt, Ribs, Grand Champion and People’s Choice winners. Free parking available at the park. Cave access is not included with festival admission. Purchase cave adventure tickets online and in advance to avoid sold-out tours.

More information can be found at: www.rubyfalls.com/events/battle-below-the-clouds/