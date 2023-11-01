Crabtree Farms To Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary Of Community Farming And Education

Chattanooga's own urban farm, Crabtree Farms, would like to invite everyone to join them on the farm this Saturday, November 4th from 3 to 8 pm, to celebrate 25 years of farming, learning, and cultivating community.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Timeline of Activities

3:00pm-6:00pm: Tractor rides, lawn games, face painting, popcorn & cider

3:00pm-4:00pm: Tree Planting

4:30pm-5:00pm: Performance by The Pop Up Project

5:15pm-6:00pm: Contra Dancing

6:00pm: Unveiling of the Community Mosaic with Jessie Bean

6:15pm-8:00pm: Birthday Cake Cutting, Food Serving, Live Music, Bonfire

They'll start by planting 25 fruit trees for 25 years (don't worry, the holes will already be dug). The kiddos will enjoy tractor rides, lawn games, and face painting; plus they'll serve popcorn and cider all day. And tThey can't wait for the performance by The Pop Up Project's young dancers or the contra dance (with live music) led by Anna Claire Camp.

Later they'll unveil the beautiful community mosaic that Jessie Bean of Bean and Bailey Ceramics and many of you helped them create. Around 6 pm they'll cut the birthday cake from Poppyton's, and round out the night listening to a banjo/fiddle duo while eating chili around the fire.

Please bring sides and fixin's to share, as this is after all a celebration of, for, and by the community that has made Crabtree Farms a success for a quarter century (and counting).

Learn more at crabtreefarms.org